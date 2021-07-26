Advertisement

Boley Enterprises building going through demolition(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Boley Enterprises building in Marietta is coming down after the damage it sustained from the post-Christmas fire.

A building that was built back in 1866 and home to the Boley family for 33 years is coming down today.

After the fire that came on boxing day, the building was ruled a total loss according to the owner and CEO, David Boley.

The automotive repair shop has already found a new place in Marietta to keep their business going on Virginia Street.

Although, Boley says that it is temporary at this time.

“It’s just temporary for now, and like I said, we’re hoping to be back over here within the next year or so once we get plans to rebuild right here on this location. We’re on a main drag right through town. We hate to give this up,” says Boley.

Boley says that the city of Marietta has been in close and good communication with the company about a new building plan.

They are planning to make it a one-floor plan instead of a two-floor plan such as before.

