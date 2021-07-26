Advertisement

Chester Lilly trial underway in Wood County

Chester Lilly Trial
Chester Lilly Trial(none)
By WTAP News
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The murder trial of Chester Lilly is underway in Wood County Circuit Court.

A jury was seated in the afternoon of Monday, July 26. Opening statements began shortly after.

Lilly, from Parkersburg, was indicted in September 2019 on a murder charge in connection with the death of 40-year-old Travis Peters.

Police said Lilly stabbed Peters multiple times during an argument in June of 2019. Peters’ body was found on the ground next to his home on the 2800-block of Avery Street.

Lilly was set to go on trial on that charge in October of 2020. Judge Robert Waters halted the trial and declared a mistrial on what was to be its first day.

https://www.wtap.com/content/news/Fatal-stabbing-investigated-in-Parkersburg-511464981.html

Chester’s trial was also postponed in April 2021 because he was exposed to COVID-19 while at the North Central Regional Jail.

Lilly trial delayed due to COVID exposure

WTAP has a reporter in the courtroom for the trial and will update as it proceeds.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities
Due to attendance increase over the past few years, Marietta Field will be almost doubling it's...
Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase

Latest News

Back to School
Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley
Sir Naik Holdings, other businesses owe past Wood County fire fees
West Virginia University.
WVU releases guidance on COVID-19 testing for upcoming semester
WTAP News @ 11- Little Hocking fire and rescue divers finish recertification
WTAP News @ 11- Little Hocking fire and rescue divers finish recertification