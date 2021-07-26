Chester Lilly trial underway in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The murder trial of Chester Lilly is underway in Wood County Circuit Court.

A jury was seated in the afternoon of Monday, July 26. Opening statements began shortly after.

Lilly, from Parkersburg, was indicted in September 2019 on a murder charge in connection with the death of 40-year-old Travis Peters.

Police said Lilly stabbed Peters multiple times during an argument in June of 2019. Peters’ body was found on the ground next to his home on the 2800-block of Avery Street.

Lilly was set to go on trial on that charge in October of 2020. Judge Robert Waters halted the trial and declared a mistrial on what was to be its first day.

Chester’s trial was also postponed in April 2021 because he was exposed to COVID-19 while at the North Central Regional Jail.

WTAP has a reporter in the courtroom for the trial and will update as it proceeds.

