Jackson County will offer virtual school for vulnerable students

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson County schools will offer virtual learning options for vulnerable students this upcoming school year.

This option will be available for students in grade six through 12, according to Superintendent Blaine Hess. It will be offered through the same option as last year - West Virginia Virtual School.

It’s not- however - an option for all students with Covid concerns. Hess explained that students must go through an application process and health concerns must be medically documented.

Hess said the school system wants to make sure that, if it’s reasonable for students to attend in person, they attend in person.

“We’re really pushing the face to face because we have, you know, a good track record of success there and we know virtual school can be challenging sometimes because of whether it’s connectivity issues that people have in their homes and things like that.”

Hess said Covid protocol is still being finalized but, for now, it’s the parents’ choice whether or not their children wear masks. Kids will also be asked to sanitize their hands when getting on buses and travelling from class to class. Schools will try to maintain social distancing as well.

