Advertisement

Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 50 health care groups have issued a joint statement calling for health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Public Health Association are among the groups behind the letter.

They cite the delta variant and unvaccinated people as root causes of rising COVID cases in the U.S.

The statement says vaccination is the best way to fight the disease. It asks organizations that employ health care and long-term care workers to require them to get the vaccine.

The groups say vaccination is the “logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Due to attendance increase over the past few years, Marietta Field will be almost doubling it's...
Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities

Latest News

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
New trouble for infrastructure talks as pressure mounts
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Thousands of structures at risk in California's Dixie Fire
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival...
P!nk offers to pay fines given to handball team protesting ‘sexist’ clothing