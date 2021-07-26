Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities
Due to attendance increase over the past few years, Marietta Field will be almost doubling it's...
Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
The United States' post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq is coming to an end.
America's post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq coming to an end
WTAP News @ 6 - Boley building
WTAP News @ 6 - Boley building
WTAP News @ 6 - Jackson County Schools fall plans
WTAP News @ 6 - Jackson County Schools fall plans