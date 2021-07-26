Advertisement

Obituary: Alton Raven “Doc” McCune

Alton McCune
Alton McCune(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alton Raven “Doc” McCune, 83, of Chloe, WV passed away on July 23, 2021, at Charleston Area Medical Center.

He was born December 6, 1937, a son of the late Earnest and Etta Harris McCune.

He retired from the WV Department of Highways.  He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his building cleaning copper, setting in his swing in his yard, and he loved his buttermilk.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Helen Ruth Tanner McCune; son James Raven McCune; sisters Marylee Tanner, Darlene Sampson, Gaye McCune, and Ester Dale Siers; brothers, Shirley McCune, Alvie McCune, Foster McCune, and Ike McCune.

He is survived by children Dewayne (Marrissa) McCune, Sharon McCune Boggs, Earnest McCune (Pam Yost), and Mary (Thomas) Husk; grandchildren Dennis (Lyndsay) McCune, Scotty McCune, Lisa (Mike) Morrison, and Mary Beth Cyrus; great-grandchildren Skylar McCune, DJ McCune, Richard Raven, McCune, Michael McCune, Riley McCune, Alecah McCune, Austin McCune, Jake McCune, Helen Morrison, Bryson Husk, Dakota Husk, and Breanna Husk; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Rev. Donald Dawson officiating.  Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.  Interment will be in McCune Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Due to attendance increase over the past few years, Marietta Field will be almost doubling it's...
Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Andrew Boyd Tetens
Gladys Arduini
Obituary: Gladys Lucille Tanner Ingraham Arduini
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Janet Heron
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Nichola “Niki” Sue Parsons