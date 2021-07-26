Obituary: Alton Raven “Doc” McCune

Alton Raven “Doc” McCune, 83, of Chloe, WV passed away on July 23, 2021, at Charleston Area Medical Center.

He was born December 6, 1937, a son of the late Earnest and Etta Harris McCune.

He retired from the WV Department of Highways. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his building cleaning copper, setting in his swing in his yard, and he loved his buttermilk.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Helen Ruth Tanner McCune; son James Raven McCune; sisters Marylee Tanner, Darlene Sampson, Gaye McCune, and Ester Dale Siers; brothers, Shirley McCune, Alvie McCune, Foster McCune, and Ike McCune.

He is survived by children Dewayne (Marrissa) McCune, Sharon McCune Boggs, Earnest McCune (Pam Yost), and Mary (Thomas) Husk; grandchildren Dennis (Lyndsay) McCune, Scotty McCune, Lisa (Mike) Morrison, and Mary Beth Cyrus; great-grandchildren Skylar McCune, DJ McCune, Richard Raven, McCune, Michael McCune, Riley McCune, Alecah McCune, Austin McCune, Jake McCune, Helen Morrison, Bryson Husk, Dakota Husk, and Breanna Husk; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Rev. Donald Dawson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in McCune Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

