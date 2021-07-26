Obituary: Bradley Snider

Bradley Snider, 48, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at South Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Brad graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of ’91 and continued his education at the University of Kentucky. At PHS Brad lettered in baseball, wrestling, and the first soccer team to play at PHS, and he was the Big Red Indian Mascot.

Brad was well known for his zest of life, his love of his Kentucky Wild Cats, and WVU football and basketball.

He is survived by his parents, James and Lyn Snider of Vienna, West Virginia; brother, Drew Snider; beloved fiancé, Rhonda Hoffman of Lexington, Kentucky; uncle, Karl (Mary) Snider of Belpre, Ohio; aunts, Myrna Lockhart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Anita Douglas of Marietta, Georgia; nieces, Anna Munoz of Morgantown, West Virginia and Samantha Snider; and numerous cousins.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. French and Dorothea Ratliff and John and Nina Snider; and his best friend, Cody.

The family has honored his request of no visitation or service. A private graveside service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations are requested to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia 26101.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Snider family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.