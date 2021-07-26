Advertisement

Obituary: Bradley Snider

Bradley Snider
Bradley Snider(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bradley Snider, 48, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at South Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Brad graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of ’91 and continued his education at the University of Kentucky. At PHS Brad lettered in baseball, wrestling, and the first soccer team to play at PHS, and he was the Big Red Indian Mascot.

Brad was well known for his zest of life, his love of his Kentucky Wild Cats, and WVU football and basketball.

He is survived by his parents, James and Lyn Snider of Vienna, West Virginia; brother, Drew Snider; beloved fiancé, Rhonda Hoffman of Lexington, Kentucky; uncle, Karl (Mary) Snider of Belpre, Ohio; aunts, Myrna Lockhart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Anita Douglas of Marietta, Georgia; nieces, Anna Munoz of Morgantown, West Virginia and Samantha Snider; and numerous cousins.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. French and Dorothea Ratliff and John and Nina Snider; and his best friend, Cody.

The family has honored his request of no visitation or service. A private graveside service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations are requested to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia 26101.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Snider family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities
Due to attendance increase over the past few years, Marietta Field will be almost doubling it's...
Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase

Latest News

Judy Smith
Obituary: Judy Ina Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carol Mae Grahlman Morelli
TJ Ruble
Obituary: Terry “TJ” Ruble Jr.
Louise Marie Cheesbrew
Obituary: Louise Marie Cheesbrew