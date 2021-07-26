Obituary: Carol Mae Grahlman Morelli

Carol Mae Grahlman Morelli passed away June 27, 2021 in Bothell, WA, after battling Alzheimer’s. She was born September 27, 1931 to Frank and Mabel Grahlman in Okanogan, WA.

She had an older sister, Betty and a younger brother, Bill. Carol had three sons: she married W.E. Ihrig, a Coast Guardsman, and had one son W.L. Ihrig, Carol had two sons, Tony and Terry, with Matt W. Morelli from the Seattle area and lived many years in Williamstown WV. She returned to Washington in 1985 to care for her parents. She lived next to Tony in Duvall, WA for the last 18 years and enjoyed her garden, picking berries, and taking her little dog, Honey, for walks. Carol’s ashes will be buried at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV near her son, Terry. Among other extended family members, her sons, Bill and Tony, survive her. She was kind and will be missed.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Carol’s family by assisting them with burial. Online condolences may be sent by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by visiting their Facebook page

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.