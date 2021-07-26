Advertisement

Obituary: Gladys Lucille Tanner Ingraham Arduini

Gladys Arduini
Gladys Arduini(WTAP)
Gladys Lucille Tanner Ingraham Arduini, 99 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio on July 24, 2021. She was born June 1, 1922 in Elizabeth, West Virginia the oldest child of Roy and Lena Dakin Tanner. She was a graduate of the 1941 class of Parkersburg High School. She attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Porterfield, Ohio. She retired from the Bureau of Public Debt.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Dr. Arlena Ingraham Pugliese (William) of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her five granddaughters, five great grandsons, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Ingraham Sr., her husband William Arduini, her sons Larry Gale, Jr, and Rodney Lynn, her sister Blandis Martin and her brother Delbert Tanner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of America.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Rev. Dr. William Pugliese officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the staff at Waterview Pointe. Also a very special thanks to Michael and Kay Martin for all of their loving care and support.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

