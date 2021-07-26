Obituary: Judy Ina Smith

Judy Ina Smith, 68, of Clover, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 9, 1953, in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Ressie and Emma Jean Minney.

Judy was a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, reading, but most of all, she enjoyed her greatest treasure, her grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Jimmie L. Smith; four children, Judy Ann Smith, Michael (Christina) Smith, Jimmie (Patricia) Smith and Adam (Crystal) Smith all of Spencer; four sisters, Shirley (Jeff) Stewart of Ohio, Billie Jo Minney of Spencer, Emma Barnhouse of Rosedale and Sue (Jim) Dunfee also of Ohio; three brothers, Junior Minney of Walton, John (Becky) Minney of Spencer and James (Mary) Minney also of Spencer; ten grandchildren, Caleb, Ethan, Dylan, Wyatt, Adam Ryan, Hannah, GraceLynn, Sadie, Raelynn Smith all of Spencer and Stephanie Burdette also of Spencer.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Daniel R. “Danny” Whited officiating. Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery, Island Run Road, Spencer.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

