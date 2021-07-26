Obituary: Louise Marie Cheesbrew

Heaven has gained an angel. Louise Marie Cheesbrew, 91, of Bull River Road in Grantsville, WV passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at home.

She was born on November 7, 1929, a daughter of the late Lennie and Bessie Duskey Sturm.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and retired from the state of WV. She was one of the “silver-haired ladies” of Grantsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Cheesbrew, and brothers Bob and Tom.

She is survived by her 5 children, Connie, Pat, Cheryl, Jenny, and Mike, and 6grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild and brothers Dick and John.

A funeral service will be at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville, WV, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Gene Johnson officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

