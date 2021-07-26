Advertisement

Obituary: Terry “TJ” Ruble Jr.

TJ Ruble
TJ Ruble(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Terry “TJ” Ruble Jr., lifelong resident of Parkersburg, WV, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center, at the age of 40, surrounded by family.

TJ was a devoted father, son, brother, friend and jokester. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping.

TJ leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Janet Gibbs and step-father Robert Gibbs Jr. of Washington; one sister Amy Smith; two nephews, Cameron and Devan Smith, all of Vienna; four amazing children, Hunter, Levi, Savannah and Shaylenn Ruble; maternal grandparents, Howard Sr. and Juda Dean of Parkersburg; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

A viewing service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Friday, July30, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, Parkersburg. Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Pastor Don Yeager will be officiating.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities
Due to attendance increase over the past few years, Marietta Field will be almost doubling it's...
Marietta Field is getting new bleachers following an attendance increase

Latest News

Judy Smith
Obituary: Judy Ina Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carol Mae Grahlman Morelli
Bradley Snider
Obituary: Bradley Snider
Louise Marie Cheesbrew
Obituary: Louise Marie Cheesbrew