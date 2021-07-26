Obituary: Terry “TJ” Ruble Jr.

Terry “TJ” Ruble Jr., lifelong resident of Parkersburg, WV, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center, at the age of 40, surrounded by family.

TJ was a devoted father, son, brother, friend and jokester. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping.

TJ leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Janet Gibbs and step-father Robert Gibbs Jr. of Washington; one sister Amy Smith; two nephews, Cameron and Devan Smith, all of Vienna; four amazing children, Hunter, Levi, Savannah and Shaylenn Ruble; maternal grandparents, Howard Sr. and Juda Dean of Parkersburg; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

A viewing service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Friday, July30, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, Parkersburg. Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Pastor Don Yeager will be officiating.

