Obituary: Vernita Moyers

Vernita Moyers, 94, of Coxs Mills, WV, passed away on July 21, 2021, at Stonewall Memorial Hospital, Weston, WV.

She was born in Weston, WV, on November 8, 1926, to the late Eustace and Olena Radcliff Shakelford.

She was a retired Gilmer County EMS ambulance driver and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, John Moyers; brother, Robert Shakelford; and sisters Mellody Cane, Emigene Baker, and Janet Gill.

She is survived by son Rymer L. Moyers; brothers, Ray Shakelford and Larry Shakelford; sister, Alma Montgomery; grandsons, Shawn (Nicki) Moyers and Cody Moyers; and great-grandchild Cory Moyers.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV will conduct a graveside funeral service and interment on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Pisgah Cemetery, Glenville, WV, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhoms.com

