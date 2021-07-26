Advertisement

Sir Naik Holdings, other businesses owe past Wood County fire fees

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The group owing the most in Wood County fire fees owns the property struck by one of the largest fires in local history.

Members of the Wood County fire board presented the list of delinquent fire fee payers to the Wood County Commission Monday.

At the top of that list: Sir Naik Holdings, L.L.C., and a related company, Evergreen Holdings, L.L.C.

SirNaik owes $23,742, while Evergreen owes $9,356, as of January 1.

The IEI Plastics Warehouse, located just outside Parkersburg, went up in flames in October, 2017-a blaze that took a combined 39 area fire companies more than a week

to put out.

”You can’t really put a lien on a piece of property, and that would be the way to do it,” Commission President Blair Couch explained. “But on the fire fee, through the state code, we’re not allowed to lien property. We can lien individuals, but not property.”

Eight other companies, combined with the Naik companies, owe more than $78,000 in back fire fees. The debts will be turned over to an attorney for collection.

The fire fee board has collected $840,000 in fees this year, a total similar to collections in past years.

Others owing back fees, according to the fire board:

Ohio Valley College, Inc.: $9,247.91.

Sams Real Estate Business: $7,920.

Parkersburg Industrial Warehouse, Inc.: $7,253.46.

ACT Rentals, Inc.: $5,963.03.

Silicon Processors, Inc.: $4,011.16.

Camy, L.L.C>: $3,794.

Appalachian Shale Cracker Enterprise, L.L.C. $3,600.

Parkersburg Towne Center Parkersburg WV Limited Partnership: $3,327.30.

