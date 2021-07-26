Advertisement

Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning

By Phyllis Smith and Jack Selby
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A train hits a car Monday morning in Marietta, Ohio.

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a train hit a car in Marietta on 370 Gravel Bank Road at 6:44 a.m. The driver of the Chevy Suburban was treated for minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The train was headed northbound on the track when the driver of the car, Michael Burns, failed to yield. He said he did not see or hear the train before he crossed and did not realize it was there until he was on the tracks.

The Post Commander of the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says this is an important lesson for people.

“You know not all railroad crossing have the crossbucks that go down when the train is approaching. People need to make sure they obey the signs and yield to and look for oncoming trains when they cross railroad tracks. Mr. Burns is very fortunate he did not receive more serious injuries from this incident,” said Lt. Chris Chesar, Post Commander of the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Burns is cited for failure to yield at a yield sign.

