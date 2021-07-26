Washington County Relay for Life returning for one day this year

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Relay for Life is coming back on August 14th.

The annual event will have a different operation this coming year.

As officials of the relay for life state that it will only be going on for the one day in August.

Organizers say that with the pandemic, they will be taking extra precautions. Especially with the survivors and people still battling cancer.

“Our survivors and people that’s battling, they have this high tendency to get COVID. We don’t want anybody sick. We want to keep everybody as safe as possible. They’re fighting a very horrible disease right now. And, we just don’t want to get them any sicker than they already are. So, yes, our main goal was to keep everybody safe. And, this is all about our survivors, so we want to make sure that they’re safe and well,” says Wash. Co. Relay for Life survivor lead, Michele Hendershot.

Officials with the relay say that people can still enjoy the opening ceremony, the kid tractor pull, and many other activities that will be going on that day.

The event will have hand sanitizing stations as well.

“We just ask that everybody pays really close attention to if you are sick, please stay home or wear a mask. Whichever you’re more comfortable with and use the sanitizing defenses that we have available,” says “Cancer Kicker” co-captain, Heather Myers.

If you would like to register for the event, you can click on this link to sign up.

