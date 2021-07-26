Advertisement

WVU releases guidance on COVID-19 testing for upcoming semester

West Virginia University.
West Virginia University.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has released guidance regarding COVID-19 testing requirements ahead of the 2021 Fall Semester.

WVU officials say students, faculty and staff who have verified their vaccination status with WVU will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the semester. They will also be exempt from random sample testing throughout the semester. Random sample testing will be conducted weekly to quickly assess and limit the potential spread of the virus.

All students, faculty and staff who will be on campus this fall and who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have not verified their vaccination status with the University by August 1 will be required to submit a valid COVID-19 test result.

If you’ve tested positive for the coronavirus within the last 90 days will not need to provide a test result to the university. However, you must contact WVU Shared Services at 304-293-6006 and provide proof of their positive result to be exempted from testing.

WVU says they will only accept live-virus reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results after August 1. Rapid antigen tests won’t be accepted.

You should get results before you move in on campus.

Anyone with a positive test result should immediately begin isolation and notify WVU Shared Services at 304-293-6006. More guidance on what to do if you test positive or are exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is available here.

For more information on WVU’s guidance, tap or click here.

