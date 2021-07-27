Advertisement

2-year-old dies after falling from escalator in Colorado mall

A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.(KCNC, CNN)
By KCNC staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCNC) - Colorado authorities are investigating the tragic death of a 2-year-old.

The child fell from his father’s arms while they were on an escalator at an Aurora shopping center Sunday afternoon.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming,” shopper Cesar Solorazano said. “I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside. He was on the phone. I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened, that a little kid fell off the escalator.”

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Monday.

Police say early indications show it appears to be a tragic accident.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Sabolick was arrested July 24 following a traffic stop for a lane violation, and the patrolman...
Ohio man arrested for having sexual contact with a minor
For this local horseback riding organization, the coveted blue ribbon isn't the end goal.
Faith takes the reigns at local horse show
Back to School
Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley
Williamstown may also consider moratorium on treatment facilities

Latest News

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max taxis at Tulsa International Airport to fly to Dallas,...
Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports
Shopper reacts after a two-year-old in Colorado dies falling from an escalator.
Shopper reacts to mall escalator accident involving death of 2-year-old
A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
2-year-old dies after falling over escalator at mall
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says