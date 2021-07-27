Advertisement

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new guidance on face masks in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data.

The Associated Press reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.

The debate has continued on whether to issue new guidance on masks, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus becomes more of a threat.

Health officials gathered Sunday to go over new data and evidence.

Two months ago, the CDC updated its guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated could go without masks inside in many situations.

That call was made before the delta variant fueled new outbreaks across the country.

