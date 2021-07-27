Advertisement

Crash reported on Emerson Avenue

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash has been reported on the 14000 block of Emerson Avenue near Corbitt Hill Road. It is believed to only involve one vehicle, though that is still being confirmed by authorities. The number of passengers in the vehicle is unknown.

Emerson Avenue is currently completely closed to traffic.

Fire Departments from Williamstown, Waverly, Pleasants County, and Vienna are on the scene, as well as the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

No information about injuries has been made available.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

