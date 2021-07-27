Advertisement

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn’t identify the victim.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.

Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Train hits car in Marietta
Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning
Back to School
Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley
Chester Lilly Trial
Chester Lilly attorney: Lilly acted in self-defense
Sir Naik Holdings, other businesses owe past Wood County fire fees

Latest News

Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse...
Miami-Dade mayor pays tribute after last Surfside condo victim found
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit