Groups coming together to hold an event for Purple Heart recipients
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple groups are coming together to honor those that gave up some, and even all of themselves during their service.

Housecalls Hospice, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 and Marine Corps League Legion 1087, are coming together to honor those that have earned a Purple Heart.

This award is given to those in the military that have either been wounded, or were killed because of battle.

Coordinators of the event say that it will be a time to show appreciation for these individuals and the sacrifices that they made.

“We just want to honor these guys. We’re going to have some things to give them, we’re going to have some hot dogs and chips, and stuff. Just to have a fun get together. And just come and honor these guys. That’s what we need. Is to show the respect that they need,” says veteran, Jerry Smith.

The event will be taking place on August 7 From 11 in the morning to 1 p.m.

The event location will be at the Veterans Park near the Navy Pavilion.

