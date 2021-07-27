Advertisement

IRS warns of child tax credit scams

Scammers have become more active during the pandemic.
Scammers have become more active during the pandemic.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first child tax credit payments started rolling out this month and scammers are aiming to take advantage of that. In order to protect yourself, here are some things you need to know.

The IRS does not contact tax-payers through email, text messages, or social media to request personal information. The IRS typically reaches out via mail, over the phone, or by showing up at your door...and, when it’s over the phone, they won’t ask you for personally identifiable information.

A message that is pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening is another big red flag. Additionally, the IRS will not ask you to pay through gift cards, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. Be weary of and don’t click on links or open attachments sent via an unsolicited message. Anyone offering help with signing up for child tax credit or speeding up monthly payments is likely a scammer.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Kressin says fraudsters have become more active during the pandemic.

“..., and fraudsters are just using this as another opportunity because obviously it’s on the news about the economic impact payments, these enhanced child tax credits so they prey on innocent victims…,”

If you encounter a scam, you can report it at IRS.gov.

Kressin encourages people to give any information about the scam - such as the name and phone number of the scammer - if you have it.

For more information about child tax credit, you can go to irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Train hits car in Marietta
Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning
Back to School
Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley
Chester Lilly Trial
Chester Lilly attorney: Lilly acted in self-defense
TJ Ruble
Obituary: Terry “TJ” Ruble Jr.

Latest News

Masks will not be required.
The Ohio Department of Health releases Covid guidelines for grades K-12
WTAP News @ 5 - Fort Frye under construction
WTAP News @ 5 - Fort Frye under construction
WTAP News @ 5 - Groups coming together to hold an event for Purple Heart recipients
WTAP News @ 5 - Groups coming together to hold an event for Purple Heart recipients
WTAP News @ 5 - IRS warns about child tax credit scams
WTAP News @ 5 - IRS warns about child tax credit scams