Obituary: Carolyn Sue (Patrick) Knight

Carolyn Sue (Patrick) Knight, 71, of Parkersburg passed away July 25, 2021 at her residence.

She was born January 23, 1950 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clay L. Patrick Jr. and Betty Mayne Patrick.

Sue graduated from Parkersburg South High School with the first class in 1968 and was very proud of it. She worked at Union Trust and Deposit Company for 18 years, for Attorney Robert W. Friend 13 years, Davis, Bailey, Pfalzgraf and Hall, and substituted for the Wood Co. Board of Education.

Sue loved being involved with Disabled American Veterans, where she served as Commander of the Local Unit #6 and held the office of WV State Commander for several years. Sue was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Sue is survived by daughter, Angela D. Knight (Craig Townsend), two sons, Patrick Michael Knight and Matthew Lee Knight, six grandchildren, Kathlyn Sue knight, Danielle Rae Burke, Nicholas Matthew Knight, Patience (Ali) Knight, Michaela Surae Townsend, and Brandon Lee Townsend, great grandchildren, Madilyn (Madi) Knight, Ava Lee Harris, Lucas Canterbury, Lincoln Canterbury, and Karmin Marie Knight, sisters, Marilyn “Jeanie” Tucker and Sandra Simmons, and lifelong friends, Terry lamp Miller and Sally Rasmusen.

In addition to her parents, Clay L. and Betty Lee Patrick, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Michael G. Knight, grandson, Patrick M. Knight Jr., mother and father-in-law, Wilbur and Margeorite Knight, brothers-in-law, Gary David Knight, Eugene Knight, Roger D. Simmons, and Charles Tucker, grandparents, Clay Patrick Sr. and Nellie Ruth Patrick, who meant the world to her.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Michael Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

