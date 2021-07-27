Obituary: Juanita M. Ferguson

Juanita M. Ferguson, 70, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away, Monday, July 26, 2021 at home.

She was born September 3, 1950 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James William and Mildred “Midge” Crone Atkinson.

Juanita graduated with the first graduating class of Parkersburg South High School in 1968; was one of the original grill cooks at POV Restaurant; and had been cemetery manager of Mt. Carmel cemetery and worked 28 years at DuPont.

She enjoyed quilting, cooking, cats & dogs, and was a member of the Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Juanita is survived by three sons, Bill (Salena) Ferguson, Michael (Susan) Ferguson, and David (Deidra) Ferguson; grandchildren, Josh, Jerimiah, Michaela, Hunter, Dylan, and Alexandrea; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Brylee, Tanner, Avery, Briceton, Hadley, Beckham, Cohen, Lorelai, Jameson, and William Hendrix; and siblings, Patricia (Brooks) Layman and James Atkinson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Ferguson and great-granddaughter, Briella.

Funeral service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Parkersburg, with Father John Rice officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg.

