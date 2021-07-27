Obituary: Larry Gene Wilson “Ol’ Grandad”

Larry Gene Wilson “Ol’ Grandad”, 50, of Grantsville, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 6, 1970, the son of Darrel G. Wilson and the late Betty A. Wilson.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Sinsara Wilson; two granddaughters, Darilynn and Zoey Pryor; one grandson, Ethan Hamilton; brothers, Greg (Debra) Nicholson and Aaron Wilson; sisters, Tammy (Kevin) Thompson, Donna (Duane) Nichols, and Heather (Bill) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Tina Nicholson.

He worked for Stump Funeral Home for many years and also, Flying W Plastic. He was a very giving person and has done so much for so many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Larry’s family would like to thank Davie and Tina Little for offering their home and being wonderful friends and caretakers. Thank you to Donna and Dewayne Starcher for being there and helping Larry in any way they could.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a graveside funeral service and interment at Hunt Cemetery, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

