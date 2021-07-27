Advertisement

Obituary: Larry Gene Wilson “Ol’ Grandad”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry Gene Wilson “Ol’ Grandad”, 50, of Grantsville, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 6, 1970, the son of Darrel G. Wilson and the late Betty A. Wilson.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Sinsara Wilson; two granddaughters, Darilynn and Zoey Pryor; one grandson, Ethan Hamilton; brothers, Greg (Debra) Nicholson and Aaron Wilson; sisters, Tammy (Kevin) Thompson, Donna (Duane) Nichols, and Heather (Bill) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Tina Nicholson.

He worked for Stump Funeral Home for many years and also, Flying W Plastic.  He was a very giving person and has done so much for so many.  He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Larry’s family would like to thank Davie and Tina Little for offering their home and being wonderful friends and caretakers.  Thank you to Donna and Dewayne Starcher for being there and helping Larry in any way they could.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a graveside funeral service and interment at Hunt Cemetery, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Train hits car in Marietta
Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning
Back to School
Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley
Chester Lilly Trial
Chester Lilly attorney: Lilly acted in self-defense
Sir Naik Holdings, other businesses owe past Wood County fire fees

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vernita Moyers
Judy Smith
Obituary: Judy Ina Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carol Mae Grahlman Morelli
TJ Ruble
Obituary: Terry “TJ” Ruble Jr.