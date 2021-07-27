Obituary: Timothy “Tim” A. Boggess

Timothy “Tim” A. Boggess, 62, of Wingett Run, OH passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Marietta, OH to William and Catherine Anderson Boggess.

Tim worked in the oil and gas industry for 40 years and was a mason.

He is survived by his mother; sister, Carol Brown (Bruce) of FL and a brother, Bill Boggess of TN.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jean Boggess.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Pastor Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Rd, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

