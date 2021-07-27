Obituary: Velma Louise Gallagher

Velma Louise Gallagher, 84, of Coxs Mills, WV, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away July 26, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

She was born on February 8, 1937, one of ten children of the late James Russell and Helen Martha Tiber Wiley.

Velma will be remembered as a people person and a great cook. She enjoyed time with her family and watching animals, especially hummingbirds. She retired from Camden Clark Medical Center with over thirty years of service. She was blessed to be a cancer survivor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Velma is survived by her four children Shirley Park, Wanda McCune (Carl), Kenneth Kasserman, Michelle Andrews, eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, brother Henry Wiley, sisters Marie Miller, Judy Davis (Jim), several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friend Camille Waldron.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband George Kasserman, second husband Robert Gallagher, grandson Joe Kasserman and six siblings.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with, Pastors Arthur Brown, Jr. and Vane Bush officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

