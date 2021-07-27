The Ohio Department of Health releases Covid guidelines for grades K-12

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health has released its official guidance for schools grades K through 12.

All quotes used are from Monday’s Ohio Department of Health press conference.

The school year is getting closer and Covid cases in Ohio are rising.

Still, the Ohio Department of Health aims to keep kids physically in school five days a week.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said, “We know that in-person learning is very important for the cognitive, social, and emotional development of our children and can be conducted safely, even in the face of Covid-19.”

The guidance states that masks are strongly recommended for the unvaccinated, however, it’s not a requirement.

The guidance also strongly recommends staff and students to get vaccinated. However, this also is not a requirement.

Vanderhoff said, “Vaccination is simply the leading public health prevention strategy to end the Covid-19 pandemic,” adding that the risks of Covid far outweigh the risks of vaccines.

Next up is social distancing. Again, recommended but not mandated. It is, however, important to note that the guidance states that the CDC still requires masks on school buses.

Vanderhoff said, “When it’s not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least three feet, it is especially important the schools layer multiple other prevention strategies…,”

Other prevention measures suggested are nothing new, including hygiene measures, good ventilation, going home if you have Covid symptoms, etc.

“While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from Covid-19, they’re not invincible and most certainly can and do have the risk of becoming ill,” Vanderhoff said.

The guidance also states that the modified quarantine procedures from last year will still be in place. This means unvaccinated students exposed to Covid in school settings will not have to quarantine if both students were wearing masks correctly and consistently. Fully vaccinated students would not have to quarantine.

Click on this link for the full guidance: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/schools/K-12-Schools-Guidance.pdf

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.