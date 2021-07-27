Advertisement

One person dead after single-car crash on Emerson Avenue

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
UPDATE: 7/27/2021, 4:00 P.M.

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fatal crash occurred earlier this afternoon on Emerson Avenue.

Authorities are saying that the driver of a pickup truck is dead after veering off Emerson Avenue heading north, going over the guard rail and falling some distance off the road.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office is saying that a passenger was in the car with the driver, and was transported to Camden Clark.

Pleasants County Sheriff’s, Parkersburg police, Waverly and Williamstown fire departments were there on scene as well.

We will keep you updated with more information when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/27/2021, 2:20 P.M.

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash has been reported on the 14000 block of Emerson Avenue near Corbitt Hill Road. It is believed to only involve one vehicle, though that is still being confirmed by authorities. The number of passengers in the vehicle is unknown.

Emerson Avenue is currently completely closed to traffic.

Fire Departments from Williamstown, Waverly, Pleasants County, and Vienna are on the scene, as well as the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

No information about injuries has been made available.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

