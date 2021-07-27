Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Train hits car in Marietta
Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning
Back to School
Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley
Chester Lilly Trial
Chester Lilly attorney: Lilly acted in self-defense
Sir Naik Holdings, other businesses owe past Wood County fire fees

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
Britney Spears is calling for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.
Britney Spears’ new lawyer files to remove father’s control
Both of these community colleges undertook renovations to prepare for another school year spent...
Local community colleges prepare for new school year with Covid