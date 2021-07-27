Advertisement

Two new firefighters hired in Parkersburg

Mayor Tom Joyce, Patrick Smith, Marcus Moore, Fire Chief Jason Matthews
Mayor Tom Joyce, Patrick Smith, Marcus Moore, Fire Chief Jason Matthews(Parkersburg Fire Department)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department hired two new firefighters Monday, Patrick Smith and Marcus Moore. Smith has served as a volunteer firefighter in Williamstown.

The two went through an extensive hiring process that included a written examination, an agility test, and interviewing with the department, and meeting physical examination requirements.

Moore and Smith will be starting the Fire Department’s in-house training program right away. It includes a number of courses, such as Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Hazardous Material Awareness and Operations, Emergency Vehicle Operations, and CPR/AED. After completing that training, they’ll start on a three-year apprenticeship program through the U.S Department of Labor.

The Fire Department team is looking forward to working with their new colleagues, said Fire Chief Jason Matthews.

“Yesterday was their first day, and we hit the ground running,” Matthews said.

