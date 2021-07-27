Two people found dead in Morgan County, Ohio

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people are found dead in Morgan County, Ohio.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is calling it a double homicide. They say a man and a woman were found dead in two different spots in the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area. The bodies were found early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, they had come to camp three weeks ago and had lost contact with their family. Their names have not been released yet because the family is still being notified.

The sheriff’s office says a man is in custody.

