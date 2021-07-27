Update: Morgan County homicide victims identified; suspect is in custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The two victims involved in the double homicide in Morgan County, Ohio have been identified according to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-six-year-old Steven Sturgill Jr. and 39-year-old Crystal dawn Burchett were positively identified as the victims. Their last known address was Circleville, Ohio.

A preliminary autopsy revealed both victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

Forty-three-year-old Brian J. Weimert of Sidney, Ohio has been identified as the suspect in connection to the incident. Weimert appeared in Morgan County Court Thursday and was formally charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Original Story: 7/27/2021

Two people are found dead in Morgan County, Ohio.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is calling it a double homicide. They say a man and a woman were found dead in two different spots in the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area. The bodies were found early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, they had come to camp three weeks ago and had lost contact with their family. Their names have not been released yet because the family is still being notified.

The sheriff’s office says a man is in custody.

