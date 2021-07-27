Advertisement

WVU single-game football tickets going on sale Tuesday

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia single-game football tickets are going on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the school said.

The tickets include games with Virginia Tech and Texas.

Tickets and single-game parking are available online at WVUGAME.com, by calling (800) WVU-GAME or in person at the ticket office inside the WVU Coliseum.

Tickets include gold tier-one sections, which have not previously been available to general public until this season with tiered pricing. Those are the highest priced, followed by orange tier-two and tier-three green.

Single-game tickets will also be available for games against Long Island, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Tickets for West Virginia’s road contests are also on sale at WVUGAME.com.

West Virginia opens the 2021 season at Maryland on Sept. 4.

