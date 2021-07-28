Closing arguments made in Chester Lilly murder trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Closing arguments have been made in the murder trial of Chester Lilly.

Lilly is charged in connection with the stabbing death of 40-year-old Travis Peters.

Police said Lilly stabbed Peters multiple times during an argument in June of 2019. Peters’ body was found on the ground next to his home on the 2800-block of Avery Street.

Lilly took the stand Wednesday. He continues to claim that he was defending himself when he stabbed Peters.

Lilly also said that he feared for his life when he fled the scene, saying Peters threatened to shoot him.

Lilly also says he did not know that Peters was dead when he turned himself in to the police and was arrested the next day.

Lilly faces possible verdicts or 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, and not guilty.

