Columbus zoo animals visit Ely Chapman Education Foundation

MARIETTA, O.H. (WTAP) -Kids at the Ely Chapman Education Foundation got up close to a penguin, an armadillo and a tortoise today thanks to the Columbus Zoo.

Bringing these animals from the zoo to the kids was one of many summer programs the foundation has set up.

Kids learned that many penguins, like the one they saw, live in hot climates like South Africa, that armadillos are born with a soft, squishy shell, and that tortoises can live to be around 100 years old.

Learning these fun facts and participating in these activities was something many kids, like Iris Tanner, missed last year when the foundation couldn’t operate fully due to COVID-19.

“I’ve been going here for like 6 years now. It’s always been a very nice place to go and spend the summertime. I know when covid hit we weren’t able to go so that was sad because we really missed out on doing a lot of fun stuff,” Tanner said.

“So, to have the zoo come is really nice because all the kids, especially the younger ones, have really enjoyed seeing the animals.”

This is week 8 of the summer camp programs. The kids will be holding their own Olympic games this Friday after learning about the different countries that are competing in Tokyo.

