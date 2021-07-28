Do it for Babydog: 6th round of vaccination sweepstakes winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 6th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Keelin Howes of Buckhannon and John Fox of Martinsburg were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

Additional prizes announced include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 28, 2021

College Scholarship Winners

Keelin Howes, Buckhannon

John Fox, Martinsburg

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Michael Constantino, Bluefield

Christina Evans, Maysville

Patricia Fortner, Rhodell

Madeline Taylor, Elkview

John Wiseman, Charleston

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Paul Mattox, Hurricane

Julie Payton, Mt. Lookout

Kimberly Strickler, Maysville

Jacob Walker, Huntington

Joseph Wolfe, Buckhannon

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Franz Alarcon, Martinsburg

Sheena Burwell, Morgantown

Michael Cummings, Sutton

Belinda Haynes, Belle

Robert Masters, Morgantown

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Jacqueline Boatright, Parkersburg

Beverly Casto, Kenna

Alyssa Lipscomb, Greenwood

Tomela Paden, Sistersville

Allen Park, Augusta

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Elizabeth Adkins, Daniels

Marvin Carr, Beaver

Casey Casto, Elkins

Jeffrey Cooper, Huntington

Sallie Davis, Morgantown

William Dent, Washington

Chris Efaw, Mannington

Kristie Hadley, Martinsburg

Billy Hatfield, Gilbert

Mark Jones, Bruceton Mills

Kenneth Kendall, Clarksburg

Daniel Linger, Burnsville

Richard Lynch, Elk Garden

Greg McCray, Winfield

Trina McDaniels, Sophia

Samantha Muller, Charleston

Travis Osborn, Bluefield

Terron Pendelton, Grafton

Nathan Plum, Arthurdale

Paula Schlegel, Wheeling

Franklin Snodgrass, South Charleston

McKenzie Stewart, Oceana

Jacquelin Tanner, Huntington

Hunter Williams, Fairmont

Jian Yang, Huntington

