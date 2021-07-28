Do it for Babydog: 6th round of vaccination sweepstakes winners announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 6th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Keelin Howes of Buckhannon and John Fox of Martinsburg were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 28, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
- Keelin Howes, Buckhannon
- John Fox, Martinsburg
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
- Michael Constantino, Bluefield
- Christina Evans, Maysville
- Patricia Fortner, Rhodell
- Madeline Taylor, Elkview
- John Wiseman, Charleston
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
- Paul Mattox, Hurricane
- Julie Payton, Mt. Lookout
- Kimberly Strickler, Maysville
- Jacob Walker, Huntington
- Joseph Wolfe, Buckhannon
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
- Franz Alarcon, Martinsburg
- Sheena Burwell, Morgantown
- Michael Cummings, Sutton
- Belinda Haynes, Belle
- Robert Masters, Morgantown
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
- Jacqueline Boatright, Parkersburg
- Beverly Casto, Kenna
- Alyssa Lipscomb, Greenwood
- Tomela Paden, Sistersville
- Allen Park, Augusta
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
- Elizabeth Adkins, Daniels
- Marvin Carr, Beaver
- Casey Casto, Elkins
- Jeffrey Cooper, Huntington
- Sallie Davis, Morgantown
- William Dent, Washington
- Chris Efaw, Mannington
- Kristie Hadley, Martinsburg
- Billy Hatfield, Gilbert
- Mark Jones, Bruceton Mills
- Kenneth Kendall, Clarksburg
- Daniel Linger, Burnsville
- Richard Lynch, Elk Garden
- Greg McCray, Winfield
- Trina McDaniels, Sophia
- Samantha Muller, Charleston
- Travis Osborn, Bluefield
- Terron Pendelton, Grafton
- Nathan Plum, Arthurdale
- Paula Schlegel, Wheeling
- Franklin Snodgrass, South Charleston
- McKenzie Stewart, Oceana
- Jacquelin Tanner, Huntington
- Hunter Williams, Fairmont
- Jian Yang, Huntington
