Golf cart ordinance in effect, sticker and inspection forms available

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The golf cart ordinance in Belpre is in effect as of today.

People in Belpre are now allowed to drive the back streets using golf carts.

As well as any other route that involved the “Zone 25” map.

The Belpre police department says that those utilizing this ordinance will need to pick up an inspection form and sticker.

“So, when we’re driving by, we’ll know exactly when that sticker expires. So, it’s easier to keep track of so we don’t have to keep track of each individual sticker,” says Belpre police chief, Terry Williams.

The stickers expire on the 31st of the month they are issued for the following year.

The sticker is not allowed to be transferred to another vehicle or golf cart.

