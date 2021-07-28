Advertisement

Local gymnasts talk team USA, share insights on gymnastics

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) --Think you can do a cartwheel? How about a round-off? Or a back handspring? How about the latest and most difficult move...The Biles? Take it from one of the MOV’s best gymnasts-it takes hours of practice to fly through the air like that.

“It’s a lot of sacrifices, " Carlee Nelson, a gymnast at Gymniks in Vienna said.

“You have to be dedicated and willing to work hard and achieve your goals.”

Nelson, a rising senior at Fort Frye who will be a member of WVU’s gymnastics team, says she can relate to why Simone Biles pulled out of the team final. She knows the mental and physical toll gymnastics can have on a person-but to her, it’s worth it.

“When I went to Nationals, it was actually our Prom so I missed prom, I missed out on that. But, Nationals was awesome.”

Younger gymnasts at Gymniks say they look up to Nelson and have learned a lot so far from the USA team.

“They work together as a team. That’s how they stay a lot humble,” gymnast Avery Null said.

“And, they don’t really brag about it. They just roll with it. They don’t really care about the medals and stuff...I mean they kind of do but not really.”

Even if Biles doesn’t make an appearance, you can bet these dedicated athletes will be watching the individual finals later this week...and taking meticulous notes.

