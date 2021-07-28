Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after single-car crash on Emerson Avenue
One person dead after single-car crash on Emerson Avenue
Two people found dead in Morgan County, Ohio
Train hits car in Marietta
Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash

Latest News

Parkersburg City Council passes pause on new recovery homes
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier helps pay veteran’s grocery bill as a token of appreciation
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier pays veteran's grocery bill in Massachusetts
Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen describes the situation at the fatal plant leak...
'Several patients' at fatal plant leak in Texas