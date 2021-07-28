Advertisement

Obituary: Andrew “Andy” Tucker

Published: Jul. 28, 2021
Andrew “Andy” Tucker, 38, of Portsmouth (formerly of Marietta) left this earth on Monday July 19, 2021.  He was born July 6, 1983 in Marietta to Troy A. Tucker and Stephanie D. Auker Tucker DeVaughn.

Andy was a part of the N.A. Community where he had been a mentor for his peers.  Many people had looked to Andy as a great source of support, encouragement, and understanding.  He loved spending time with his family and going to the lake.  Andy enjoyed spending time in the gym and visiting Thrift Stores.

Surviving is his mother, 3 daughters and a son: Breanna of Marietta, Sarah, Taylor, and Clayton Tucker all of Parkersburg, a brother Justin Tucker and a sister Alesha Kimble.  Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Nathan, Haley, HeavenLee, Mikayla, Hannah, Grace, Bailey and Daniel, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his father, Andy was preceded in death by a daughter Abigail Elayne Tucker and a brother Steven Tucker.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday July 31st at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 until the hour of service.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

