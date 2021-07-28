Obituary: Emily A. Gainer

Emily A. Gainer, 74, departed this life after an extended illness on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home near Grantsville, West Virginia. She was born at home in Calhoun County on September 23, 1946, to the late Rev. Warder E. Stump, Jr. and Grace H. Stump.

She was well-known to the Calhoun community through her various volunteer efforts and community service. She was a member of the Rush Run Baptist church, serving as its treasurer and a Sunday School teacher for many decades; served on the Calhoun Library Board; was a founding member and officer of the Calhoun County Alumni Association; was a member of the Rush Run CEOs; and volunteered at the food pantry and Minnie Hamilton Extended Care. She worked for Farmers Home Administration and was a former treasurer of the Calhoun County Band Boosters. Emily was a graduate of Glenville State College and Calhoun County High School, Class of 1964. She married the late Willis “Tom” Gainer on June 14, 1968.

She is survived by one daughter, Dr. MG Gainer, of Grantsville, and three grandsons: Noah of Indiana, PA; Dagan and Willis of Grantsville. Her siblings are Evelyn Fulks, Charles “Chick” Stump, and the late Richard “Rick” Stump, all of Calhoun County.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. JohnVannoy officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 pm on Friday. Interment will be at the Sand Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

