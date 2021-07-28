Advertisement

Obituary: Harriette Coughlin Hatfield

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harriette Coughlin Hatfield, 81, of St. Marys, WV died July 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 21, 1940 in Clarksburg, WV and was the daughter of the late William P. “Bill” and Dorothy Allen Coughlin.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in St. Marys, where she was involved in many church activities.  Harriette and her husband, Harvey H. Hatfield, owned and operated Ruttencutter Funeral Home in St. Marys for 27 years.  After selling the business she was appointed Clerk of Magistrate Court in Pleasants County.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey H. Hatfield; two daughters, H. Anne Hatfield and her husband Ken Longmoore of Newark, DE, Marie D. Mallory of Parkersburg; one son, Philip H. Hatfield of Raleigh, NC; three brothers, William Paul Coughlin of Westlake, OH, Michael A. Coughlin of Denton, TX, Patrick E. Coughlin of Bridgeport, WV; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Brenda, Cindy, Kris and Angie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark and one brother, John J. Coughlin.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for the care they provided to Harriette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 2nd at 11:00 am at the St. John Catholic Church, 310 Washington Street, St. Marys, WV 26170 with Rev. Shinto Matthew as celebrant.

Visitation will be held  Sunday 6-8 pm at the church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387- Memo “Walk to End Alzheimer’s MOV-In Memory of Harriette Hatfield”.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after single-car crash on Emerson Avenue
One person dead after single-car crash on Emerson Avenue
Two people found dead in Morgan County, Ohio
Train hits car in Marietta
Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Emily A. Gainer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carolyn Sue (Patrick) Knight
Timothy Boggess
Obituary: Timothy “Tim” A. Boggess
Juanita Ferguson
Obituary: Juanita M. Ferguson