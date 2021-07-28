Obituary: Harriette Coughlin Hatfield

Harriette Coughlin Hatfield, 81, of St. Marys, WV died July 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 21, 1940 in Clarksburg, WV and was the daughter of the late William P. “Bill” and Dorothy Allen Coughlin.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in St. Marys, where she was involved in many church activities. Harriette and her husband, Harvey H. Hatfield, owned and operated Ruttencutter Funeral Home in St. Marys for 27 years. After selling the business she was appointed Clerk of Magistrate Court in Pleasants County.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey H. Hatfield; two daughters, H. Anne Hatfield and her husband Ken Longmoore of Newark, DE, Marie D. Mallory of Parkersburg; one son, Philip H. Hatfield of Raleigh, NC; three brothers, William Paul Coughlin of Westlake, OH, Michael A. Coughlin of Denton, TX, Patrick E. Coughlin of Bridgeport, WV; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Brenda, Cindy, Kris and Angie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark and one brother, John J. Coughlin.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for the care they provided to Harriette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 2nd at 11:00 am at the St. John Catholic Church, 310 Washington Street, St. Marys, WV 26170 with Rev. Shinto Matthew as celebrant.

Visitation will be held Sunday 6-8 pm at the church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387- Memo “Walk to End Alzheimer’s MOV-In Memory of Harriette Hatfield”.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

