Parkersburg City Council passes pause on new recovery homes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council passed its proposed moratorium on drug treatment centers and homes Tuesday night.

The ordinance was amended to make the pause a month longer, which would make it now last until July of 20-22.

It passed eight to one. Councilwoman Wendy Tuck was the sole objecting vote.

The majority of the people at the meeting that spoke were against the moratorium.

Many of them are involved with treatment centers or went through recovery.

There is a coalition being put together with Mayor Tom Joyce about the best way to move forward to help treat drug addiction in the area.

