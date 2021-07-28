Advertisement

Parkersburg City Council passes pause on new recovery homes

(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council passed its proposed moratorium on drug treatment centers and homes Tuesday night.

The ordinance was amended to make the pause a month longer, which would make it now last until July of 20-22.

It passed eight to one. Councilwoman Wendy Tuck was the sole objecting vote.

The majority of the people at the meeting that spoke were against the moratorium.

Many of them are involved with treatment centers or went through recovery.

There is a coalition being put together with Mayor Tom Joyce about the best way to move forward to help treat drug addiction in the area.

You can read our previous coverage of this story here and here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after single-car crash on Emerson Avenue
One person dead after single-car crash on Emerson Avenue
Two people found dead in Morgan County, Ohio
Train hits car in Marietta
Train hits car in Marietta on Monday morning
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash

Latest News

Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
Chester Lilly Trial
Video, neighbors, autopsy focus of Lilly trial Tuesday
Masks will not be required.
The Ohio Department of Health releases Covid guidelines for grades K-12
Scammers have become more active during the pandemic.
IRS warns of child tax credit scams