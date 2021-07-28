United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds mobile food pantry with Mountaineer Food Bank

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is partnering with the Mountaineer Food Bank for a mobile food pantry.

Cars were lining up around the Blennerhassett Museum an hour in advance of the food pantry’s 1 p.m. start time.

United Way Alliance officials say that all of this is to bridge the gap of food insecurity that is happening in the Parkersburg area.

The collaboration between the two groups provided the people waiting for food with bakery items, fresh produce, cereal, and meat.

“This time around, for this food pantry, we as United Way are excited to partner with the city of Parkersburg and collaborate with Mountaineer Food Bank to be able to bring over 16 thousand pounds of nutritious dense food to our community,” says United Way Alliance’s community impact director, Sara Hess.

The mobile food pantry was also given some assistance from the Downtown Ambassadors group.

