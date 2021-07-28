United Way to distribute school supplies to teachers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is gearing up for its distribution of Classroom Kits, totes filled with school supplies for local teachers.

Thanks to campaign dollars and contributions of supplies from donors, the United Way will be able to provide supplies to the first qualifying 250 teachers who register. That registration can be done online here. Those interested will have the opportunity to indicate their school and the grade level they teach when registering.

The kits will be distributed at the Grand Central Mall on August 21. They will include a range of essential school supplies, as well as books and other extras from the mall.

Additional information about the kits can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

