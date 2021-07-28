Wreck injures two, closes lanes on US 50

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a wreck Wednesday morning in Little Hocking.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were called to the scene on US 50 near Arrowhead Road at 7:26 a.m.

Both sides of US 50 have been reduced to one lane while authorities wait for wreckers.

The lanes will be reopened shortly after the wreckers’ arrival.

Officials said the two people transported did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

