Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout amid gender discrimination lawsuit

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to address its toxic culture.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By KABC staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) - Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday, pressuring the gaming company to do more to address a host of issues including unequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment.

Activision Blizzard is behind popular video games such as “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush.”

The CEO of the company backpedaled Tuesday after backlash over its response to a discrimination lawsuit in California. Bobby Kotick told employees the company’s response was “tone deaf.”

Last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a “frat boy” work culture, where female employees are faced with unwanted sexual comments and advances from male coworkers.

Several former employees have detailed their experiences on social media since the lawsuit was filed.

More than 2,000 current and former employees signed a petition on Monday slamming the company’s initial pushback against the lawsuit’s claims.

