Children provide Wood County Sheriff's "Team Drago" with funds and treats

Children provide Wood County Sheriff’s “Team Drago” with funds and treats
Children provide Wood County Sheriff’s “Team Drago” with funds and treats(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Team Drago is receiving some funding, and some treats for the furry officers.

The group “Canines One at a Time” provided the dogs with $3 hundred and some treats for the canines.

Those with the group say that they picked up these funds through selling custom shirts and a yard sale.

The leaders of this group are hoping that this will be used to help with the dogs in the unit.

“So, he can pay for his vet bills and get their bullet-proof vests and stuff,” says Canines One at a Time member, Hunter Highley.

The kids with the group were also enlisted as junior deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

